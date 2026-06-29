Vijayabhaskar represents the Karur constituency

AIADMK MLA MR Vijayabhaskar resigns from Tamil Nadu Assembly

By Snehil Singh 12:59 pm Jun 29, 202612:59 pm

What's the story

Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) MR Vijayabhaskar, representing the Karur constituency in Tamil Nadu, has resigned from his post. He submitted his resignation letter to Speaker JCD Prabhakar, who confirmed that it was submitted in accordance with Rule 21 and, as it was found to be in proper form under Rule 22, the resignation has been formally accepted. With this resignation, the strength of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in the assembly has been reduced to 41.