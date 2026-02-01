Ajit Pawar crash: Burnt debris cleared, sent for forensic probe

Four days after the tragic plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five others, authorities have started clearing the accident site in Baramati, India Today reported. The crash occurred on January 28 at around 9:45am while the aircraft was landing. On Sunday, officials began collecting debris and transporting burnt aircraft parts for a detailed investigation.

Wreckage removal Officials used crane to lift charred half of plane Officials from aviation authorities and workers used a crane to lift the charred half of the plane and place it into a container for transport. Areas where burnt parts fell were marked in white paint to document debris spread. The damaged components are being packed into two wooden boxes and will be sent to forensic and technical laboratories for further examination.

Ongoing probe Investigation into tragic aviation incident remains underway Investigators are expected to analyze the recovered parts to determine the exact cause of the accident, including possible technical failure or operational issues. The decision to clear the site was also influenced by growing crowds at the location, raising safety and security concerns. A local official said, "People have been coming in large numbers to see the wreckage."

Advertisement