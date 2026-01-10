Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule share stage; first time post-NCP split

In a surprising turn of events, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar and his cousin Supriya Sule of the breakaway NCP(Sharadchandra Pawar) shared a political stage, marking a significant moment since their parties split. The two unveiled a joint manifesto for the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body elections. This comes after Pawar's July 2023 exit from Sharad Pawar 's NCP to join the Eknath Shinde-led government.

Election promises Joint manifesto outlines key civic issues The joint manifesto, released on Saturday, addresses major civic concerns in Pune. It promises tap water supply, traffic decongestion, pothole-free roads, cleanliness, hi-tech healthcare services, pollution control, and slum rehabilitation. Other highlights include free travel on PMPML buses and metro services, property tax waiver for houses up to 500 sq ft, and free computer tablets for students.

Future plans Pawar hints at permanent alliance post-elections Pawar hinted that the alliance could be permanent after the municipal elections. He said, "As municipal elections are underway, we are extremely busy with alliance talks... There is no time to discuss these issues right now." The NCP and NCP(SP) had earlier announced their joint participation in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body elections.

Campaign boost NCP(SP) leaders join campaign after manifesto launch Local NCP executive chief Pradeep Deshmukh confirmed that several NCP(SP) leaders would join the campaign after the manifesto launch. This includes Amol Kolhe and Sunetra Pawar. The alliance was formed after the BJP's decision to ally only with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, despite being in alliance at the state and national levels with both parties.