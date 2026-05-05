'Akhilesh next': Suvendu Adhikari warns SP after defeating TMC

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari has set his sights on the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, following his recent victories in West Bengal's Bhabanipur and Nandigram. "Mamata (Banerjee), Tejashwi (Yadav), Rahul (Gandhi) finished, Akhilesh (Yadav) is next," he said, referring to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as the BJP's main rival in Uttar Pradesh next year.

Election results 'Political exile has started for Mamata' Adhikari's recent victories were by a margin of over 15,000 votes in Bhabanipur and against Trinamool Congress's Pabitra Kar in Nandigram. He paid tribute to the BJP workers killed in West Bengal violence while underlining Banerjee's defeat. "Her political exile has started. She lost Nandigram in 2021 and has lost Bhabanipur this time by over 15,000 votes," he said, referring to Banerjee's losses.

Party critique Adhikari hints at more TMC MPs, workers joining BJP Adhikari also likened the Trinamool Congress to the Aam Aadmi Party, calling it corrupt,family-oriented, and lacking any ideology. He claimed his victory in Nandigram was due to votes from Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains. "The Hindu people of Nandigram made me win again," he said. Adhikari also hinted that more TMC MPs and workers would join the BJP following these results.

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