Allahabad HC judge recuses from Rahul Gandhi citizenship row case 

Justice Subhash Vidyarthi of the Allahabad High Court (Lucknow Bench) has recused himself from hearing a case against Rahul Gandhi . The case was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Vignesh Shishir, who sought an FIR against Gandhi over his alleged British citizenship. The judge's decision to recuse himself came after he took exception to certain social media posts and media interviews by Shishir that allegedly maligned the court's dignity.

Court's response Judge regrets hearing the case Justice Vidyarthi expressed regret for hearing the case, saying he was used by Shishir for political mileage. He asked, "How is it justified to sling mud behind our backs? Is it right to speak against the court?....in the media...you are making the court a part of your political arena." The judge also noted that Shishir sought public opinion on social media about continuing with this bench and sought indulgence of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) in this matter.

Social media scrutiny Court's observation on Shishir's social media posts The court said Shishir's social media posts cast aspersions on the court. "The Court is of the opinion that he has maligned the Court," he said. Both the government advocate and Deputy Solicitor General of India conceded that these posts could not be defended. The bench also expressed dissatisfaction with legal representatives for not presenting the correct legal position regarding whether a notice should be issued to Gandhi before passing an order last week.

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Case defense Shishir's defense in the matter In his defense, Shishir argued that his posts were not aimed at the court but at those pressuring him to withdraw from the case. He also highlighted previous posts appreciating an earlier order of the bench for lodging an FIR against Gandhi. Justice Vidyarthi, however, said the court doesn't need appreciation from anyone and these submissions could be made before an appellate court.

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