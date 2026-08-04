₹18cr stolen annually? Siddhivinayak Temple 'donation theft' row explained 

The temple trust has denied any cover-up, saying they discovered the irregularities themselves and reported them to the authorities.

Siddhivinayak Temple Trust chairman Sada Sarvankar, a close confidant of Shinde, said they informed the Maharashtra government about the suspected theft and asked for a thorough investigation.

He also confirmed that action was taken in connection with the case.

"The 48 people are suspended in this case while eight are in police custody for three days," he said.