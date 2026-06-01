Annamalai launching new party? Speculation intensifies after posters across Coimbatore

Speculation is rife that former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai may be planning to launch a new political party. The rumors gained traction on social media, with supporters suggesting possible names and flag designs for the proposed party. Some have even predicted an announcement as early as June. Posters with Annamalai's face and the quote "Fearless minds have no limits" have surfaced across Coimbatore, further fuelling speculation.

Political signals Speculation fueled by Annamalai's recent public positions The rumors have been fueled by Annamalai's recent public positions, including his criticism of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)'s three-language policy for Class 9 students. Political observers also noted that he skipped posting about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program on Sunday. He has so far skipped two state central committee meetings.

Party dynamics Tweet sparks speculation A tweet by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has also sparked speculation. "One more political party in TN is in the offing, the churn accelerates. (MS- there is an interesting logic to the proposed name)," the Congress leader tweeted. Amid this curiosity, sources told India Today the BJP leader is scheduled to meet BJP president Nithin Nabin in Delhi.

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