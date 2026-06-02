Annamalai submits 5-page resignation letter to BJP chief 

Former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai has submitted a five-page resignation letter to BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and national general secretary BL Santhosh after a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. During the meeting, Annamalai told the party leadership that he wants to forge his own path and that he intends to part ways on good terms, sources told NDTV.

New direction Annamalai to launch regional political party Reports had earlier indicated that he plans to launch his party and now TOI reported that Annamalai is planning to launch a regional political party with a "secular" and "Tamil-first" outlook. The proposed outfit could be launched within six to eight months and would aim to be an alternative to both the BJP and Dravidian majors in Tamil Nadu. His associates say he envisions a platform that combines Tamil identity with a national outlook while remaining issue-based against rival parties.

Strategy dispute Differences over AIADMK alliance revival Reportedly, Annamalai was unhappy with the BJP's decision to revive its alliance with the AIADMK and candidate selection for recent assembly elections. He argued that the party should focus on building an independent organizational base in Tamil Nadu instead of relying on alliances. However, the national leadership prioritized a broader anti-DMK strategy, leading to differences between Annamalai and key decision-makers in the party.

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