Anti-CEC protests: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj detained at Jantar Mantar
What's the story
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj was detained by cops after he arrived at Jantar Mantar to protest against the Election Commission and to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The Delhi Police have not given permission for the protests, while the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has suspended entry and exit at 11 metro stations till further notice. However, Bharadwaj said one can reach the Jantar Mantar through other means.
Protest logistics
Fight for democracy, freedom in technical manner: Bharadwaj
"Without using a car, I have reached Jantar Mantar. You too can reach here. I am sure by the afternoon a lot of Gen-Z, women and youth will reach Jantar Mantar to raise their voice against the Election Commission. Protesting is our right. The police are telling us that we have not been given permission to protest," he said.
He further said that six days ago, the AAP had applied for official permission for a peaceful protest here."
Twitter Post
Bharadwaj appeals to people to join
#WATCH | Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj arrives at Jantar Mantar to protest against the Election Commission. He says, "Without using a car, I have reached Jantar Mantar. You too can reach here. I am sure by the afternoon a lot of Gen-Z, women and youth will reach Jantar… pic.twitter.com/IdO98zubbm— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2026
Security concerns
Police at my residence, Bharadwaj questions their presence
In a post on X, Bharadwaj also alleged that police personnel were deployed at his residence and questioned their presence.
He asked people to reach Jantar Mantar via AIIMS if metro stations were closed.
He appealed for a peaceful protest and questioned restrictions around the venue.
"The country is free. Why would this government allow a peaceful protest against itself? Understand this point!" he said.
Political statement
Security been tightened across Lutyens's
The planned protests by several groups are against the functioning of the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Kumar.
They are demanding the resignation or impeachment of CEC Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and election conduct.
Security has been tightened across Lutyens's Delhi, with additional personnel deployed in VVIP areas. Paramilitary forces have also been stationed alongside Delhi Police as part of these security measures.