Anti-CEC protests: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj detained at Jantar Mantar 

"Without using a car, I have reached Jantar Mantar. You too can reach here. I am sure by the afternoon a lot of Gen-Z, women and youth will reach Jantar Mantar to raise their voice against the Election Commission. Protesting is our right. The police are telling us that we have not been given permission to protest," he said.

He further said that six days ago, the AAP had applied for official permission for a peaceful protest here."