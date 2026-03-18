Assam Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi quits after 30yrs; joins BJP 

Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi on Wednesday joined the BJP in the presence of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia after being with the Congress for almost 30 years. In his resignation letter to All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge , Bordoloi expressed sadness over his decision. But he later told reporters that he was constantly insulted by fellow party members and felt abandoned by the leadership.

Leadership response 'I have become very lonely' "I made this decision because I was being insulted on many issues by anyone who approached me from within the Congress Party, especially in the Assam Congress," he said. "I have become very lonely because I have been associated with the Congress all my life," he said. "But of late, I have been having a lot of difficulty surviving, so I have to make this decision. Yes, I have submitted this resignation letter to the AICC President," he added.

Election dynamics Assam elections scheduled for April 9 Assam will go to the polls on April 9, 2026, with results due on May 4, 2026. The state has a 126-member legislative assembly. The upcoming elections will see a contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance and a Congress-led opposition bloc. In the last election in 2021, the BJP-led alliance had won comfortably with over half of the seats.

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