Baramati crash has links to 'influential' figures: Rohit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra MLA Rohit Pawar has alleged that the private jet operator involved in the Baramati plane crash had connections with "very influential" political and business figures. The crash on January 28 killed five people, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar , who is Rohit's uncle. The aircraft was a Bombardier Learjet 45 operated by VSR Ventures (VSR Aviation).

Allegations made 'VSR appears to have support of influential people' Rohit Pawar claimed that VSR Ventures had the backing of powerful individuals in state governments and the ruling party at the national level. "The deeper we go into this matter, the more one thing becomes clear: this company called VSR appears to have the support of very influential people," he said. He also hinted at a possible cover-up, saying "certain voices are trying to control the narrative there."

Call for justice Rohit Pawar demands fair probe Rohit Pawar has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure a fair investigation into the crash. He said, "If this investigation is to receive true justice...then the most powerful leaders in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, are the ones who can ensure justice for Ajit (Pawar) Dada."

Investigation concerns Concerns over cockpit voice recorder Rohit Pawar also raised concerns over the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of the crashed aircraft. He alleged that its recording duration was limited to 30 minutes instead of the two-hour requirement by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). "If the aircraft's CVR could record only 30 minutes while the rule says it should be two hours, then how was that aircraft registered?" he asked.

