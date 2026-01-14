Beef seizure linked to BJP-led Bhopal Municipal Corporation sparks controversy 

The seizure of a truck carrying at least 26 tons of meat on the outskirts of Bhopal has turned into a political controversy in Madhya Pradesh . The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now on the back foot after lab tests confirmed that the meat was beef. The incident has raised questions about the party's commitment to cow protection, especially since it controls both state and local governments.

Official action Slaughterhouse linked to beef seizure sealed, employees suspended The seized meat was traced back to a slaughterhouse in Jinsi, Bhopal, which is linked to the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC). The slaughterhouse was being run on a public-private partnership basis. This facility is only allowed to slaughter buffaloes and not cows or their progeny. After the revelation of the beef seizure, the BMC sealed the slaughterhouse on January 9.

Mayor's statement Bhopal Mayor confirms sealing of slaughterhouse, suspensions Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai confirmed the sealing of the slaughterhouse and said action is being taken against those involved. She said, "The information received indicates that the slaughterhouse samples were found to be incorrect... Action is being taken against the concerned officer, a private vendor, or anyone else." The firm operating the slaughterhouse has been blacklisted and at least 12 employees have been suspended.

Advertisement

Public outcry Protests erupt over beef seizure, political blame game ensues Protests have erupted across Bhopal with right-wing groups and the opposition Congress blaming the BJP for cow slaughter and illegal transport of cow meat. Activists from Bajrang Dal, Karni Sena, and other organizations protested, demanding the demolition of the slaughterhouse. Bhanu Hindu of the Jai Maa Bhavani Hindu Organization said their sentiments were hurt and demanded action from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. "We will not tolerate this. A memorandum is being submitted to the CM, demanding action," said Bhanu.

Advertisement