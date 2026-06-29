Bengal Assembly passes anti-'goonda' Bill
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal has passed the Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill 2026. The bill seeks to expand the state's powers to combat organized crime and maintain public order. But unlike traditional criminal laws, which punish offenses after they occur, the legislation focuses on preventing activities that authorities fear could jeopardize public safety.
Key provisions
District magistrates can ban goondas from entering specified areas
The bill states that if a district magistrate, a Commissioner of Police, or a police officer not below the rank of DIG is apprehensive that a "goonda" is engaging in or will engage in anti-social activities, they may bar such people from entering a specified "area, district, or districts" for a period not exceeding one year. It also allows them to direct such persons to leave these areas and report their movements as specified in the order.
Twitter Post
Previous government took no action: CM
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari speaks on the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill 2026 introduced today for Discussion in the Assembly— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2026
CM Suvendu Adhikari said, "Before this is implemented, let me point out that the previous government took no… pic.twitter.com/GSLHG1Vh4F
Detention powers
Preventive detention without trial for up to 12 months
The bill allows preventive detention without trial for up to 12 months if a person is considered a threat to public safety. District Magistrates and Commissioners of Police may also be empowered to issue detention orders in certain areas. Such directives are effective for 15 days. It also gives police extensive powers to raid, seize and arrest under cognizable and non-bailable offenses. Harboring or assisting persons against whom detention or externment orders have been issued is also criminalized.
Activity definition
What is the definition of anti-social activity and goonda?
According to the bill, "anti-social activity" includes acts that cause alarm or danger among the public, disturbance of public order, obstruction to lawful business activities, unlawful dispossession from property and illegal activities causing loss to the public exchequer. A "goonda" is defined as a person who habitually commits anti-social activities or is charge-sheeted under certain offenses. It also includes those reputed to be desperate and dangerous to the community.