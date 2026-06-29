Bengal Assembly passes anti-'goonda' Bill

Key provisions

District magistrates can ban goondas from entering specified areas

The bill states that if a district magistrate, a Commissioner of Police, or a police officer not below the rank of DIG is apprehensive that a "goonda" is engaging in or will engage in anti-social activities, they may bar such people from entering a specified "area, district, or districts" for a period not exceeding one year. It also allows them to direct such persons to leave these areas and report their movements as specified in the order.