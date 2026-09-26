BJP's Bengal chief lauds CEC for 'cleansing' voter list

Bhattacharya also dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statements, in which he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and CEC Kumar were "traitors" rigging elections.

Bhattacharya said the people of West Bengal have "rarely witnessed an election like this" and are grateful to Kumar.

The BJP leader's endorsement comes amid controversy over the Election Commission's functioning, with reports of two commissioners objecting to decisions allegedly taken in their names during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.