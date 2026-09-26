BJP's Bengal chief lauds CEC for 'cleansing' voter list
What's the story
West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Samik Bhattacharya has said that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar deserves the Padma Bhushan award. He credited Kumar with ensuring a violence-free Assembly election in the state and "cleansing" the voter list by removing illegal Bangladeshi names. "The people of West Bengal are delighted that, after so long, intimidation was kept at bay," he said.
Countering allegations
Dismissal of Rahul Gandhi's allegations
Bhattacharya also dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statements, in which he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and CEC Kumar were "traitors" rigging elections.
Bhattacharya said the people of West Bengal have "rarely witnessed an election like this" and are grateful to Kumar.
The BJP leader's endorsement comes amid controversy over the Election Commission's functioning, with reports of two commissioners objecting to decisions allegedly taken in their names during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Rising tensions
'Cockroach Janta Party' gives ultimatum to Kumar
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), led by Abhijit Dipke, has given a 48-hour ultimatum for Kumar to resign or face a nationwide agitation.
The Congress also staged protests demanding the CEC's removal and arrest.
Meanwhile, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court challenging poll-related orders and software changes allegedly made by Kumar without concurrence from his fellow commissioners.
Defense stance
Sambit Patra defends EC amid controversy
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra defended the EC's democratic functioning, citing reports of differing views among commissioners.
He said these differences indicate a healthy democratic process within the commission.
The controversy continues to unfold as political parties and pressure groups react to Bhattacharya's endorsement of Kumar for the Padma Bhushan award and the ongoing challenges against his leadership at the Election Commission.