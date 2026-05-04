Vote counting is underway for 293 seats

Bengal election results: BJP surges ahead; CM Banerjee trails

By Chanshimla Varah 08:38 am May 04, 202608:38 am

What's the story

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is now behind the BJP in West Bengal after being ahead of the saffron party, as per early trends. The party was ahead in 126 seats, while the TMC was leading in 101 seats. Vote counting is underway for 293 of the 294 assembly seats, while polling in the remaining Falta constituency will take place on May 21.