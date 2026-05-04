Bengal election results: BJP surges ahead; CM Banerjee trails
What's the story
The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is now behind the BJP in West Bengal after being ahead of the saffron party, as per early trends. The party was ahead in 126 seats, while the TMC was leading in 101 seats. Vote counting is underway for 293 of the 294 assembly seats, while polling in the remaining Falta constituency will take place on May 21.
Delhi
CM Banerjee trailing
Early trends also show that CM Banerjee is trailing from her Bhabanipur seat, while her opponent, Suvendu Adhikari is ahead in both Bhabanipur and Nandigram The vote counting is being held under tight security, as central forces' armored vehicles were seen patrolling the Malda College counting center premises. Personnel have been deployed since early morning to ensure law and order.
Bengal
Exit polls didn't predict a clear winner
To form the next government, a simple majority of 148 seats is needed. Exit polls had failed to predict a clear winner this time. In 2021, Trinamool won 215 seats, while the BJP made significant advances in Bengal, winning 77 seats and becoming the primary opposition party for the first time in the state assembly. Congress and the Left failed to win single seat.