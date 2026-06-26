Bengal likely to table UCC Bill in Assembly on Monday 

Legal procedure

West Bengal will follow legal procedure for UCC implementation

Adhikari said West Bengal will follow the legal procedure for implementing UCC, similar to Gujarat and Assam. "There is a procedure for UCC implementation, and we will adhere to that," he said. A minister in his cabinet also noted that several states have already implemented UCC proposals, including Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. "Bengal will now also implement it in line with other BJP-ruled states as we had promised ahead of the elections," they said.