Jamui molestation case: Bihar CM assures 'speedy justice' to survivor

The incident has sparked a major political controversy, with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national working president Tejashwi Yadav accusing Choudhary of violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He called Choudhary "foolish and inept" for sharing the photo and demanded "the strongest possible punishment" against him.

Yadav's sister Misa Bharti also called for action against the CM, highlighting the contradiction in Bihar Police's actions against social media users who circulated footage revealing the minor's identity.