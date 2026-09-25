Jamui molestation case: Bihar CM assures 'speedy justice' to survivor
What's the story
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has promised "speedy justice" to the minor survivor of the Jamui molestation case. The assurance was given when Choudhary met the survivor and her family on Thursday. He assured them of "the strongest possible punishments to all culprits within a month through speedy trial," officials said. However, during this meeting, he also shared a photograph with the survivor and her family on X, which was soon deleted.
Legal controversy
RJD's Tejashwi Yadav demands punishment against Choudhary
The incident has sparked a major political controversy, with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national working president Tejashwi Yadav accusing Choudhary of violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
He called Choudhary "foolish and inept" for sharing the photo and demanded "the strongest possible punishment" against him.
Yadav's sister Misa Bharti also called for action against the CM, highlighting the contradiction in Bihar Police's actions against social media users who circulated footage revealing the minor's identity.
Incident details
Jamui molestation incident took place on September 19
The Jamui molestation incident took place on September 19 when two Class 10 students were stopped near the Marwa Pahad area.
The girl was molested, and the assault was filmed, going viral on social media.
Police registered a case under relevant provisions, including the POCSO Act, and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate.
Several arrests have been made in connection with this incident.
Legal measures
Cyber police register FIR against 120 social media profiles
The Cyber Police in Jamui have registered an FIR against around 120 social media profiles for circulating the video and revealing the minor's identity.
Takedown notices were issued for these clips, and people were publicly appealed not to circulate them.
Despite these measures, Choudhary's post on X has triggered a political storm over compliance with child protection laws.
Ongoing concerns
Similar incidents reported from other districts of Bihar
Apart from the Jamui incident, other disturbing videos have emerged from Samastipur and Banka districts.
In Samastipur, four people were arrested for allegedly harassing a minor girl.
In Banka district's Bounsi, police registered a suo motu FIR against six unidentified youths after another video surfaced showing a minor being harassed at Mandar Parvat.
These incidents have further highlighted concerns over women's safety in Bihar and intensified political debates over the issue.