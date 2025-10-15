Bihar polls: JD(U) releases 1st list with 57 candidates
The Janata Dal (United) has released its first list of 57 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The list includes Anant Singh, who will contest from Mokama; Kaushal Kishore from Rajgir; Cabinet Minister Maheshwar Hazari from Kalyanpur; Ratnesh Sada from Sonbarsa; and Ajay Kushwaha from Meenapur. This announcement comes a day after its alliance partner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), released its first list of 71 candidates.
Other names include Vijay Kumar Choudhary, minister in the state government, who will contest from Sarai Ranjan; Narendra Narayan Yadav from Alamnagar; Niranjan Kumar Mehta from Bihariganj; Ramesh Rishi Dev from Singheshwa; Kavita Saha from Madhepura; Gandeshwar Shah from Mahisi; and Atirek Kumar from Kusheshwarsthan. It also includes candidates for four seats eyed by Chirag Paswan. The JD(U) reportedly objected to Paswan's party receiving seats from its quota and refused to give up Sonbarsa, Rajgir, Ekma, and Morwa despite negotiations.
बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव-2025 के लिए जनता दल (यूनाइटेड) की पहली लिस्ट। #Bihar #JDU #JanataDalUnited #BiharElections pic.twitter.com/9vc2RL9QQI— Janata Dal (United) (@Jduonline) October 15, 2025
NDA finalizes seat-sharing for Bihar Assembly elections
As per the seat-sharing arrangement among the NDA members, both the BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each. Other alliance partners have been allotted fewer seats: Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) got 29 seats, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) got six seats, and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) also got six seats. The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, 2025. The results will be declared on November 14, 2025.