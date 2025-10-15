Bihar polls: JD(U) releases 1st list with 57 candidates

Other names include Vijay Kumar Choudhary, minister in the state government, who will contest from Sarai Ranjan; Narendra Narayan Yadav from Alamnagar; Niranjan Kumar Mehta from Bihariganj; Ramesh Rishi Dev from Singheshwa; Kavita Saha from Madhepura; Gandeshwar Shah from Mahisi; and Atirek Kumar from Kusheshwarsthan. It also includes candidates for four seats eyed by Chirag Paswan . The JD(U) reportedly objected to Paswan's party receiving seats from its quota and refused to give up Sonbarsa, Rajgir, Ekma, and Morwa despite negotiations.

Seat distribution

NDA finalizes seat-sharing for Bihar Assembly elections

As per the seat-sharing arrangement among the NDA members, both the BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each. Other alliance partners have been allotted fewer seats: Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) got 29 seats, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) got six seats, and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) also got six seats. The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, 2025. The results will be declared on November 14, 2025.