Court gives ED last chance to argue against Kejriwal's bail

The Delhi High Court has given the Enforcement Directorate (ED) a final opportunity to present its arguments against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal 's bail in a money laundering case linked to the now-defunct Delhi excise policy. The court had earlier stayed a trial court's bail order, which was passed on June 20, 2024. The ED approached the high court within hours, calling the trial court's order "perverse," "one-sided," and based on "irrelevant facts."

Court proceedings ED seeks last chance after SC commitments The court granted the ED a last chance after Additional Solicitor General SV Raju was unavailable due to Supreme Court commitments. However, Kejriwal's lawyer Vikram Chaudhari opposed the plea, saying this was the 9th adjournment sought by the ED. He alleged that these delays were tactics to prolong proceedings. Nevertheless, the bench granted the ED a last opportunity and has now scheduled the next hearing for November 10.

Allegations Kejriwal accuses ED of political vendetta Kejriwal has accused the ED of conducting a "witch-hunt" and said that canceling his bail would be a "grave miscarriage of justice" and that the agency's actions were politically motivated. In June 2024, the Delhi High Court stayed the trial court's bail order. The court observed that the ED was not given a fair chance to argue against Kejriwal's bail application. The agency argued that its investigation had received judicial support, indicating that the investigation was thorough and justified.