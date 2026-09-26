BJP on counter-offensive over election rigging allegations, EC collusion claims
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a counter-offensive against opposition allegations of election rigging and claims that the Election Commission (EC) is not an independent body. The party is keen to avoid protests similar to those seen in the past over farm laws, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and recent exam paper leaks. The Congress and Trinamool Congress have accused the EC of irregularities and collusion with the ruling BJP.
Internal debate
Fears within BJP about electoral impact
While some BJP leaders fear that the allegations could have a wider impact, others believe they won't affect the party's electoral fortunes.
A senior BJP leader pointed to last year's Bihar state polls as an example, where despite similar allegations, the BJP-JDU combine won decisively.
The party is now ramping up outreach efforts to counter claims of rigged elections and voter deletions.
Defense strategy
BJP defends voter deletions in Bengal
The BJP is defending the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process as a legal and effective way to identify illegal voters.
Party MP Sambit Patra pointed out that the TMC won in 13 of 20 constituencies with high voter deletions, implying that these deletions didn't harm their chances.
This comes after Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi questioned why anti-incumbency seems ineffective against the BJP.
Counter-argument
Allies express concerns over EC's role
BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi hit back at Gandhi's anti-incumbency claims, saying "anti-incumbency has remained highly consistent and strong against the Congress."
The party is, however, worried about its allies' reactions, including the Lok Jan Shakti Party's demand for clarity from the EC.
A third party leader noted that issues like paper leaks and SIR affect a larger population compared to past protests over farm laws.