BJP slams Congress for tributes to Sajjan Kumar 

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari slammed the Congress for "eulogizing the killers of the Sikh community," referring to Kumar's involvement in the riots.

"This is is the real mindset of "Mohabbat Ki Dukkat" of Rahul Gandhi; & exposes innate hate Congress has for Sikh community!" he said.

The BJP also took issue with Congress leader Udit Raj calling Kumar's death a "great loss" for the Congress and saying, "He did a lot of work, especially for the poor."