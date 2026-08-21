BJP slams Congress for tributes to Sajjan Kumar
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the Congress for paying tributes to former party leader Sajjan Kumar, who was convicted in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Kumar died at the age of 80 on Thursday. He had been suffering from multiple ailments like hypertension, cataract, BPH and Parkinson's disease. Congress MP Deepender Hooda called Kumar's death an "irreparable loss," saying he was not only a prominent figure in Delhi and rural Delhi but also across North India.
Accusations made
BJP demands apology from Congress
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari slammed the Congress for "eulogizing the killers of the Sikh community," referring to Kumar's involvement in the riots.
"This is is the real mindset of "Mohabbat Ki Dukkat" of Rahul Gandhi; & exposes innate hate Congress has for Sikh community!" he said.
The BJP also took issue with Congress leader Udit Raj calling Kumar's death a "great loss" for the Congress and saying, "He did a lot of work, especially for the poor."
Legal background
Kumar's death and his convictions
Kumar died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after being brought in with altered sensorium. The hospital said he was a known case of high blood pressure and Parkinson's disease.
Kumar was serving multiple life sentences for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
He had been convicted by the Delhi High Court on December 17, 2018, for his involvement in the killing of five Sikhs and burning a gurdwara during the riots.
SC
SC was to hear parole plea on Thursday
Kumar died the day the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear his plea seeking three-week parole.
The imprisoned former MP had approached the Supreme Court for a three-week release, citing his wife's deteriorating health.
The plea was scheduled for a hearing on Thursday.
Kumar was brought to Safdarjung Hospital around 11:00am in an altered state of consciousness and was immediately admitted, with doctors initiating resuscitation measures.
However, he could not be saved.