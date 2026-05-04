BJP crosses 200 seats in Bengal 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is comfortably leading the West Bengal Assembly elections, with trends indicating a strong lead on over 200 of the 293 seats. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee , is leading in 84 seats. In key seats, Suvendu Adhikari from the BJP is leading in Nandigram while Banerjee has taken a lead in Bhabanipur after initially trailing.

Reasons Consolidation of Hindu voters A major reason for BJP's strong performance is the consolidation of Hindu voters. This was achieved through identity-based mobilization across caste and regional lines. BJP leader Adhikari, a possible chief ministerial candidate, confirmed this trend and said they had also got support from Adivasi communities. The ruling TMC also faced a strong anti-incumbency wave with voters tired of prolonged governance.

Others Targeting women voters The BJP also focused on women voters and security issues to expand its appeal into the TMC's core support base. BJP insiders told IE that the narrative around opposition parties being anti-women found "a lot of resonance" on the ground. The party promised ₹3,000 monthly assistance and enhanced safety measures while fielding candidates like Ratna Debnath, RG Kar victim's mother, and Rekha Patra. Debnath was ahead with over 20,000 votes in Panihati.

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Outsider Countering the 'outsider' narrative The BJP also countered the TMC's "outsider" narrative by positioning itself as rooted in Bengal's culture and identity. The party promoted a "son of the soil" message with Amit Shah stressing that the next chief minister would be Bengali-born. PM Narendra Modi and other leaders frequently invoked regional religious symbols like "Jai Maa Durga" and "Jai Maa Kali" to reinforce this narrative.

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