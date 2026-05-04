BJP crosses 200 seats in Bengal
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is comfortably leading the West Bengal Assembly elections, with trends indicating a strong lead on over 200 of the 293 seats. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, is leading in 84 seats. In key seats, Suvendu Adhikari from the BJP is leading in Nandigram while Banerjee has taken a lead in Bhabanipur after initially trailing.
Reasons
Consolidation of Hindu voters
A major reason for BJP's strong performance is the consolidation of Hindu voters. This was achieved through identity-based mobilization across caste and regional lines. BJP leader Adhikari, a possible chief ministerial candidate, confirmed this trend and said they had also got support from Adivasi communities. The ruling TMC also faced a strong anti-incumbency wave with voters tired of prolonged governance.
Others
Targeting women voters
The BJP also focused on women voters and security issues to expand its appeal into the TMC's core support base. BJP insiders told IE that the narrative around opposition parties being anti-women found "a lot of resonance" on the ground. The party promised ₹3,000 monthly assistance and enhanced safety measures while fielding candidates like Ratna Debnath, RG Kar victim's mother, and Rekha Patra. Debnath was ahead with over 20,000 votes in Panihati.
Outsider
Countering the 'outsider' narrative
The BJP also countered the TMC's "outsider" narrative by positioning itself as rooted in Bengal's culture and identity. The party promoted a "son of the soil" message with Amit Shah stressing that the next chief minister would be Bengali-born. PM Narendra Modi and other leaders frequently invoked regional religious symbols like "Jai Maa Durga" and "Jai Maa Kali" to reinforce this narrative.
Ground
Strengthened grassroots organization
Per IE, party insiders said the Centre-led development and infrastructure drive, with PM Modi's pledge to boot at nearly each of his over one dozen public rallies in the state, also lured both the middle class and first-time voter cohorts. PM Modi and Amit Shah ran an intense, high-decibel campaign that reinforced the BJP's messaging and generated considerable on-ground momentum. Shah's extended stay in Bengal for around 15 days before Phase 1 polling underscored this focus.