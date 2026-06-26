BJP dismissed the allegations as 'politically motivated'

BJP defends Mohan Yadav amid land purchase allegations

By Snehil Singh 11:42 am Jun 26, 202611:42 am

What's the story

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come out in defense of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who is facing allegations of land purchases by his family and real estate companies. The party dismissed the allegations as "baseless and bereft of substance" and "politically motivated." However, they have not addressed key findings from an investigation conducted by The Indian Express.