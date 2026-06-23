Union minister George Kurian resigns from his post

Academic background

Born in Kerala's Kottayam district

Born on September 20, 1960, in Nambiakulam of Ettumanoor Municipality in Kerala's Kottayam District, Kurian completed his schooling in Ettumanoor. He then graduated and post-graduated in Law. He was sworn in as Union Minister of State on June 9, 2024, and took charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs and the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on June 11 the same year.