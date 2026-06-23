Union minister George Kurian resigns from his post
What's the story
Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader George Kurian has resigned from his position as the Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries. His resignation comes after his six-year term in the Rajya Sabha ended. The President of India, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice, accepted Kurian's resignation under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution.
Career path
Kurian was part of PM Modi's 3rd union cabinet
Kurian, 65, had been a part of PM Modi's third union cabinet since August 2024. A lawyer by profession, he has been with the BJP since its formation in 1980. He served as the vice-chairman of the National Commission for Minorities and was also OSD to former Union Minister of State for Railways O Rajagopal.
Academic background
Born in Kerala's Kottayam district
Born on September 20, 1960, in Nambiakulam of Ettumanoor Municipality in Kerala's Kottayam District, Kurian completed his schooling in Ettumanoor. He then graduated and post-graduated in Law. He was sworn in as Union Minister of State on June 9, 2024, and took charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs and the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on June 11 the same year.
Political outreach
Not renominated for another term in Rajya Sabha
Kurian was seen as a key figure in expanding the BJP's reach among Christians in Kerala. He often translated speeches of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah into Malayalam during their visits to the state. His resignation comes after he was not renominated for another term in the Rajya Sabha, allegedly due to poor party performance in recent elections.