UP BJP leader offers ₹1cr reward for beheading TMC MP 

Dr. Pradeep Dixit, the chairman of Sikandrabad Nagar Palika and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, has sparked controversy by announcing a ₹1 crore reward for beheading Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Saayoni Ghosh. The announcement was made over Ghosh's old post on social media related to a Shivling. In a video of the protest that circulated on social media, Dixit said he worships Lord Shiva for an hour every day and was deeply hurt by Ghosh's actions.

Protest Hindu organizations alleged the post hurt sentiments Hindu organizations alleged that the post hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community, and a protest over the issue was organized in Sikandrabad on Sunday. During the protest, Dixit was allegedly heard saying, "Whoever brings Saayoni Ghosh's severed head will be given a cash reward of ₹1 crore from my side." However, Dixit has refuted making such an announcement, claiming the video had been manipulated to malign his image.

Background Controversy over Ghosh's alleged post The controversy stems from a 2015 social media post by Ghosh, which resurfaced in 2021 and again during the recent West Bengal elections. An FIR had been filed against her over the post. Ghosh has since clarified that her account was hacked in 2015 and the image was posted by the hacker. She said she deleted the post as soon as she regained access to her account.

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Reaction Congress demands action against BJP leader Bulandshahr Congress district president Ziaur Rahman has slammed Dixit's statement and sought police action against the BJP leader. "How can women feel safe if there are such people in the party? They are giving reward for killing a woman. This is shameful and senior party officials must take suitable action against him. We demand police register an FIR," Rahman said. He added that senior party officials must take suitable action against Dixit and demanded that an FIR be registered.

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