BJP leader storms Mumbai Lenskart store, applies tilak to staff
What's the story
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader recently created a stir at a Lenskart store in Mumbai over alleged discriminatory grooming policies. The incident was captured on video and shared widely on social media platforms. The BJP leader, Nazia Elahi Khan, is seen entering the store and directly confronting employees about these allegations, applying tilak on a man's forehead.
Confrontation details
BJP leader's confrontation
In the video, Khan is seen demanding to know the store manager's name and linking it to the controversy over religious symbols. She accuses the staff of banning bindis and asks her associates to apply tilak on the manager's forehead. The situation escalates as she questions whether his appointment was based on religion.
Twitter Post
BJP leader confronts Lenskart staff, applies tilak
BJP Leader Nazia Elahi Khan confronted staff at a Lenskart store in Mumbai over alleged discriminatory grooming policies.— Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) April 20, 2026
She was seen applying tilak to Hindu staff & raising “Jai Shri Ram” slogans. pic.twitter.com/JRiTFkH1bx
Policy controversy
Allegations against Lenskart
The incident is part of a larger controversy over Lenskart's alleged in-store grooming policies. A post on X had claimed that while black hijabs were allowed, symbols like bindi and tilak weren't. As the backlash grew, current and former employees shared experiences indicating store audits may have penalized visible religious markers.
Policy clarification
Response to controversy
In response to the controversy, Lenskart publicly released its official style guide. The company clarified that it welcomes all forms of religious and cultural expression. Symbols such as bindi, tilak, sindoor, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada, hijab, and turban are allowed across its stores. The statement emphasized that Lenskart was built in India and reflects the country's diversity.
Guide revision
Revised style guide
After facing criticism over its earlier version of the style guide, Lenskart has now revised it. The new guide allows "religious, cultural, or family marks (such as bindi, tilak, sindoor, or any other)." It also permits "cultural or religious items such as sacred threads, bangles, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada, or any other." The company apologized if any communication hurt employees' faith and reiterated its commitment to inclusivity.