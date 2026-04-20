BJP leader storms Mumbai Lenskart store, applies tilak to staff

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader recently created a stir at a Lenskart store in Mumbai over alleged discriminatory grooming policies. The incident was captured on video and shared widely on social media platforms. The BJP leader, Nazia Elahi Khan, is seen entering the store and directly confronting employees about these allegations, applying tilak on a man's forehead.

Confrontation details BJP leader's confrontation In the video, Khan is seen demanding to know the store manager's name and linking it to the controversy over religious symbols. She accuses the staff of banning bindis and asks her associates to apply tilak on the manager's forehead. The situation escalates as she questions whether his appointment was based on religion.

Twitter Post BJP leader confronts Lenskart staff, applies tilak BJP Leader Nazia Elahi Khan confronted staff at a Lenskart store in Mumbai over alleged discriminatory grooming policies.



She was seen applying tilak to Hindu staff & raising “Jai Shri Ram” slogans. pic.twitter.com/JRiTFkH1bx — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) April 20, 2026

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Policy controversy Allegations against Lenskart The incident is part of a larger controversy over Lenskart's alleged in-store grooming policies. A post on X had claimed that while black hijabs were allowed, symbols like bindi and tilak weren't. As the backlash grew, current and former employees shared experiences indicating store audits may have penalized visible religious markers.

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Policy clarification Response to controversy In response to the controversy, Lenskart publicly released its official style guide. The company clarified that it welcomes all forms of religious and cultural expression. Symbols such as bindi, tilak, sindoor, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada, hijab, and turban are allowed across its stores. The statement emphasized that Lenskart was built in India and reflects the country's diversity.