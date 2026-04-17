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BJP MLA's son rams Thar into 5, blames victims
The incident left five people injured

BJP MLA's son rams Thar into 5, blames victims

By Snehil Singh
Apr 17, 2026
10:47 am
What's the story

Dinesh Lodhi, the son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pritam Lodhi from Pichhore, Madhya Pradesh, has been accused of ramming his Mahindra Thar into a motorcycle and pedestrians. The incident took place in Shivpuri district around 7:30am and left three people on a motorcycle and two women pedestrians injured. The injured have been identified as Sanjay Parihar, Ashish Parihar, Anshul Parihar, Sita Verma, and Pooja Soni.

Incident response

Lodhi blamed victims for not clearing road

After the accident, Lodhi was taken to the police station, where he allegedly blamed the victims for not clearing the road despite his horn and siren. "I honked, why didn't they hear?" he is seen asking in a video. A video from the scene shows a bystander asking Lodhi if he could have controlled his vehicle with the brakes. The Thar involved in this incident had no number plate but had "BJP MLA" written on it.

Twitter Post

Video of BJP MLA's son questioning victims

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Victim accounts

One of the injured women said they were hit

One of the injured women said they were on their way to school when they were hit from behind by the vehicle, India Today reported. The police have registered a case against Lodhi and are investigating the matter further. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment after the accident.

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Public statement

Law must take its course in this matter: Lodhi

MLA Pritam Lodhi was quoted as saying that "for an MLA, the public comes first, not family." He added that he wants justice for the victims. The law must take its course in this matter. Reports suggest that this incident has sparked outrage among residents who see it as a blatant display of power and privilege.

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