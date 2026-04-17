BJP MLA's son rams Thar into 5, blames victims

Dinesh Lodhi, the son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pritam Lodhi from Pichhore, Madhya Pradesh , has been accused of ramming his Mahindra Thar into a motorcycle and pedestrians. The incident took place in Shivpuri district around 7:30am and left three people on a motorcycle and two women pedestrians injured. The injured have been identified as Sanjay Parihar, Ashish Parihar, Anshul Parihar, Sita Verma, and Pooja Soni.

Incident response Lodhi blamed victims for not clearing road After the accident, Lodhi was taken to the police station, where he allegedly blamed the victims for not clearing the road despite his horn and siren. "I honked, why didn't they hear?" he is seen asking in a video. A video from the scene shows a bystander asking Lodhi if he could have controlled his vehicle with the brakes. The Thar involved in this incident had no number plate but had "BJP MLA" written on it.

Twitter Post Video of BJP MLA's son questioning victims "When I was sounding the siren, why didn’t you move?" says BJP MLA son after ramming 5 with Thar



In a shocking display of entitlement and power in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri, Dinesh Lodhi, son of Pichhore MLA Pritam Lodhi, allegedly rammed his Thar into five people on the road.… pic.twitter.com/9eOHl3JgKM — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 17, 2026

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Victim accounts One of the injured women said they were hit One of the injured women said they were on their way to school when they were hit from behind by the vehicle, India Today reported. The police have registered a case against Lodhi and are investigating the matter further. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment after the accident.

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