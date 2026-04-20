BJP MLA threatens cops after son's Thar crash in UP

A road accident in Madhya Pradesh 's Shivpuri district has turned into a political showdown between the police and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pritam Lodhi. The controversy erupted after Lodhi's son, Dinesh Lodhi, allegedly ran over five people with his Thar SUV in Karera on April 16. Initially, the BJP MLA had taken responsibility and asked for justice for the victims. However, he later issued threats to police officials involved in the investigation.

Accident details Victims identified, details of accident The accident occurred at around 7:30am on April 16. The victims were identified as Sanjay Parihar, Ashish Parihar, Anshul Parihar, Sita Verma, and Pooja Soni. According to the First Information Report (FIR), Dinesh Lodhi's Thar SUV first hit the two women and then rammed into a motorcycle carrying three men. All five people sustained injuries in the incident.

Threat issued Lodhi threatens police officer After the accident, Lodhi threatened Karera Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ayush Jakhar. Lodhi reportedly said, "I want to ask the SDOP, does Karera belong to your 'daddy'? Normally, I wouldn't say this, but now I want to make it clear... my son will return to Karera, and he will contest the elections." The MLA also challenged the investigation, warning of retaliation if false accusations were leveled against them.

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Police visit Dinesh Lodhi arrives at police station in unregistered Thar Dinesh Lodhi arrived at the Karera police station in a Thar SUV without a number plate, with illegal black film, and a hooter. During questioning, he claimed to have honked repeatedly and blamed the accident on those ahead not giving way. A challan was issued for these violations under the Motor Vehicles Act before releasing the vehicle.

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Victims' claims Victims allege no concern was shown by Lodhis Despite the MLA's claims of ensuring due process, victims allege that neither he nor his son showed concern after the accident. One victim said, "No one even came to ask how we are," highlighting a disconnect between their actions and statements. The case has also brought attention to Dinesh Lodhi's controversial past, including an FIR for threatening a man in 2023 and being accused of attempting to run over neighbors in Gwalior in 2024.