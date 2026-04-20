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BJP MLA threatens cops after son's Thar crash in UP
The incident happened on April 16

BJP MLA threatens cops after son's Thar crash in UP

By Snehil Singh
Apr 20, 2026
12:14 pm
What's the story

A road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district has turned into a political showdown between the police and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pritam Lodhi. The controversy erupted after Lodhi's son, Dinesh Lodhi, allegedly ran over five people with his Thar SUV in Karera on April 16. Initially, the BJP MLA had taken responsibility and asked for justice for the victims. However, he later issued threats to police officials involved in the investigation.

Accident details

Victims identified, details of accident

The accident occurred at around 7:30am on April 16. The victims were identified as Sanjay Parihar, Ashish Parihar, Anshul Parihar, Sita Verma, and Pooja Soni. According to the First Information Report (FIR), Dinesh Lodhi's Thar SUV first hit the two women and then rammed into a motorcycle carrying three men. All five people sustained injuries in the incident.

Threat issued

Lodhi threatens police officer

After the accident, Lodhi threatened Karera Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ayush Jakhar. Lodhi reportedly said, "I want to ask the SDOP, does Karera belong to your 'daddy'? Normally, I wouldn't say this, but now I want to make it clear... my son will return to Karera, and he will contest the elections." The MLA also challenged the investigation, warning of retaliation if false accusations were leveled against them.

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Police visit

Dinesh Lodhi arrives at police station in unregistered Thar

Dinesh Lodhi arrived at the Karera police station in a Thar SUV without a number plate, with illegal black film, and a hooter. During questioning, he claimed to have honked repeatedly and blamed the accident on those ahead not giving way. A challan was issued for these violations under the Motor Vehicles Act before releasing the vehicle.

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Victims' claims

Victims allege no concern was shown by Lodhis

Despite the MLA's claims of ensuring due process, victims allege that neither he nor his son showed concern after the accident. One victim said, "No one even came to ask how we are," highlighting a disconnect between their actions and statements. The case has also brought attention to Dinesh Lodhi's controversial past, including an FIR for threatening a man in 2023 and being accused of attempting to run over neighbors in Gwalior in 2024.

MLA's past

MLA's history of criminal cases

MLA Pritam Lodhi also has a long history of criminal cases, including rioting and murder. In 2022, he was expelled from his party over controversial remarks but was reinstated ahead of elections. The ongoing case highlights the intersection of politics and law enforcement in India, raising questions about accountability and justice for victims of road accidents involving influential figures.

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