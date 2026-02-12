BJP MP moves motion seeking Rahul Gandhi's Parliament membership termination 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey has submitted a substantive motion against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha . The motion seeks to cancel Gandhi's membership and bar him from contesting elections for life. "There is no privilege motion. I have submitted a substantive motion wherein I have mentioned how he allegedly engages with the Soros Foundation, Ford Foundation, USAID and travels to places like Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam...US, and how he is linked with anti-India forces," he said.

LS Motion comes after Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha The motion comes after Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, where he accused the central government of compromising national interests. He alleged that despite acknowledging global geopolitical conflicts and weaponization of energy and finance by the United States, India has allowed its energy security to be dictated externally. "You have allowed the United States to weaponize energy and financial systems in ways that impact us," he said.

Speech Gandhi also raised concerns over rising tariffs In his speech, Gandhi also raised concerns over rising tariffs and projected imports from the United States. He said average tariffs have increased six times from around 3% to 18%. At the same time, he claimed US imports into India are expected to rise from $46 billion to $146 billion. Calling the situation "absurd," he claimed India has committed to increase imports by nearly $100 billion annually with no firm commitments from the US.

