BJP MP hospitalized after health deteriorated during protest

Medical update

Mahajan reassures supporters about his health

Later in the day, Mahajan took to social media to reassure his supporters about his health. He wrote, "Had to take treatment for some time due to a sudden health problem today. I have completely recovered now by God's grace, proper treatment by doctors, and the prayers...of all you loved ones." BJP media coordinator Karan Nanda and MLA Balbir Verma confirmed that Mahajan is under close monitoring by a team of doctors at IGMC.