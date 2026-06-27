BJP MP hospitalized after health deteriorated during protest
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member Harsh Mahajan was hospitalized after his health deteriorated during a protest in Shimla on Saturday. The demonstration was held outside the office of the Shimla deputy commissioner, where BJP members were protesting against the delay in elections to zila parishads and panchayat samitis by the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government.
Health emergency
Mahajan was seen losing his balance on camera
The 70-year-old parliamentarian had just finished addressing reporters and slamming the state government when he started feeling chest pain and dizziness. Mahajan was seen losing his balance on camera, prompting BJP workers and security personnel to intervene. They quickly rushed him to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in a taxi. At IGMC, Mahajan was admitted to the cardiac care unit for observation.
Medical update
Mahajan reassures supporters about his health
Later in the day, Mahajan took to social media to reassure his supporters about his health. He wrote, "Had to take treatment for some time due to a sudden health problem today. I have completely recovered now by God's grace, proper treatment by doctors, and the prayers...of all you loved ones." BJP media coordinator Karan Nanda and MLA Balbir Verma confirmed that Mahajan is under close monitoring by a team of doctors at IGMC.