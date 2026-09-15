Nandigram bypoll: BJP fields Suvendu Adhikari's slain aide's mother
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidate for the upcoming Nandigram assembly seat bypoll in West Bengal. The party has fielded Hasirani Rath, the mother of the late personal assistant to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Chandranath Rath. Hansirani is a five-term panchayat and panchayat samiti poll winner. Her son Chandranath was shot dead two days before Adhikari took oath as CM.
Election battle
BJP also announces candidate for Rejinagar seat
Hasirani will be contesting against Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) in the bypoll.
The BJP's Central Election Committee also announced Sakharav Sarkar as its candidate for the Rejinagar assembly constituency, where he will take on Rabiul Alam Chowdhury of the TMC.
These by-elections were necessitated after CM Adhikari vacated his Nandigram seat and chose Bhabanipur (the other seat he won) and Humayun Kabir resigned from Rejinagar after winning both Rejinagar and Nawda seats.
Candidate lineup
Candidates from other parties
The Congress has fielded Mohd. Abdullahil Kafi from Rejinagar and Milan Pradhan from Nandigram.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has nominated Advocate Sayeed Asad Ali for Rejinagar, while the Communist Party of India has fielded Shanti Gopal Giri from Nandigram.
The by-elections will be held on October 6 in these two constituencies.