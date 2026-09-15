Nandigram bypoll: BJP fields Suvendu Adhikari's slain aide's mother

Hasirani will be contesting against Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) in the bypoll.

The BJP's Central Election Committee also announced Sakharav Sarkar as its candidate for the Rejinagar assembly constituency, where he will take on Rabiul Alam Chowdhury of the TMC.

These by-elections were necessitated after CM Adhikari vacated his Nandigram seat and chose Bhabanipur (the other seat he won) and Humayun Kabir resigned from Rejinagar after winning both Rejinagar and Nawda seats.