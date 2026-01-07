In unprecedented move, BJP, Congress tie-up to sideline Shiv Sena 

The BJP won 14 seats, Congress secured 12, NCP four and two independents were elected. This gave the coalition a strength of 32 members in the 60-member council, hence keeping out Shiv Sena in its traditional stronghold falling within MP Shrikant Shinde's constituency. The development has been criticized by Shiv Sena leaders, who called it an "indecent alliance." Balaji Kinikar, a Shiv Sena MLA from Ambernath, accused the BJP of backstabbing by allying with Congress against their common rival.

Defense stance

BJP defends alliance, accuses Shiv Sena of corruption

BJP vice president Gulabrao Karanjule Patil defended the alliance, saying it was necessary to keep Shiv Sena out of power due to their alleged corruption. He also claimed that he had tried several times to discuss a grand alliance with the Shinde group but received no response. A Congress spokesperson in Ambernath stated that the options were to align with the BJP, the Shinde group or to abstain from voting. He said no formal alliance proposition was received.