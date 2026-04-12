BJP picks Shivraj Chouhan as observer for Bihar CM selection

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the central observer for the election of its legislative party leader in Bihar. The decision comes after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar moved to the Rajya Sabha, ending his two-decade rule in the state. BJP national general secretary Arun Singh announced Chouhan's appointment in a notification on Sunday.

Government transition JD(U) hints at Kumar stepping down Janata Dal (United) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said the process of forming a new government in Bihar will begin after April 13. Speaking in Patna, Jha hinted that Kumar would step down as chief minister to pave the way for a new government likely led by the BJP. He advised reporters to speak to state government officials for more details on this transition.

Official meeting Deputy CM visits JD(U) leaders residence Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and JD(U) leader Vikay Kumar Chaudhary, who is also the minister for parliamentary affairs, visited Kumar's residence. Choudhary said legislators of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will elect the new chief minister on the BJP's recommendation. He added that "the BJP has an important role to play" in this process, and necessary actions will follow once their plan is revealed.

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