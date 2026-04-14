BJP's Samrat Choudhary named new Bihar chief minister

Samrat Choudhary of the BJP has been named the new Chief Minister of Bihar . The announcement came after Nitish Kumar , a stalwart in Bihar's politics, resigned as the Chief Minister after 20 years, paving the way for a BJP-led government in Bihar for the first time. Choudhary is likely to take oath as the new CM on Wednesday.

Twitter Post Choudhary was unanimously elected #WATCH | Patna: Samrat Choudhary unanimously elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/Xd3reazFt4 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2026

1st time 1st BJP CM This will be the first time the BJP will have its own chief minister in Bihar. After the 2025 assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the 243-member assembly with 89 MLAs. Other parties in the NDA, which has a strength of 202 members, include JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

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Minister These are historic moments: Union minister BJP's Central Observer for Bihar and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called it an "emotional moment" as Choudhary was unanimously elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party. "These are historic moments. Workers who have helped build the organization of the BJP since the Jana Sangh days are seeing their dreams being realized today. Their resolve complete today...I congratulate Samrat Choudhary," he said.

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Profile He joined the BJP in 2017 Before this ascension, he was given the Home portfolio in a major reshuffle following a landslide victory for the NDA in last year's assembly elections. This change not only reflected the new power equations in the NDA but also signaled Choudhary's emergence as the BJP's face in the state. He had joined the BJP in 2017.

Journey Started career with RJD Choudhary, who comes from Lakhanpur village in Munger, started his political career with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in 1990. He was first made a minister in the Rabri Devi-led RJD government in 1999 but had to resign over an age controversy. He later won the Parbatta Assembly seat as an RJD candidate in 2000 and became chief whip of the party by 2010.

Twitter Post Together we will make Bihar prosperous, says CM-designate #WATCH | Patna, Bihar: After being unanimously elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Bihar, Samrat Choudhary said, "...In my life, the BJP gave me several opportunities to serve. I have been working as a political worker for about 30 years, but there was no… pic.twitter.com/gy5vAdINoc — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2026