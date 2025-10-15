BJP's second list for Bihar polls out; Maithili Thakur included
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The new list has 12 candidates, including folk singer Maithili Thakur. Thakur will be making her political debut from the Alinagar seat in Darbhanga district. She joined the BJP on Monday. The second list also includes former IPS officer Anand Mishra from Buxar, Ranjan Kumar from Muzaffarpur (replacing Suresh Sharma), Ram Chandra Prasad (Hayaghat), Subhash Singh (Gopalganj) and Chhoti Kumari (Baniapur).
Twitter Post
Check out full list here
BJP releases second list of 12 candidates for #BiharElections2025— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2025
Singer Maithili Thakur fielded from the Alinagar seat. Former IPS officer Anand Mishra from the Buxar seat pic.twitter.com/XuJCtEGjpA
Election update
BJP announces 83 candidates for Bihar Assembly elections
With the second list, the BJP has announced a total of 83 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections. The first list had 71 names, including Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha. Other notable names include Ram Kripal Yadav, Tarkishore Prasad, and Mangal Pandey. Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, on the other hand, was denied a ticket. The elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results to be declared on November 14.
Initial lineup
JD(U) releases 1st list of candidates
Separately, the BJP's ally, Janata Dal (United), also released its first list of 51 candidates on Wednesday. The list includes Anant Singh, who will contest from Mokama; Kaushal Kishore from Rajgir; Cabinet Minister Maheshwar Hazari from Kalyanpur; Ratnesh Sada from Sonbarsa; and Ajay Kushwaha from Meenapur. As per the seat-sharing arrangement, both the BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each.