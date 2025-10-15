BJP's second list for Bihar polls out; Maithili Thakur included

Election update

BJP announces 83 candidates for Bihar Assembly elections

With the second list, the BJP has announced a total of 83 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections. The first list had 71 names, including Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha. Other notable names include Ram Kripal Yadav, Tarkishore Prasad, and Mangal Pandey. Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, on the other hand, was denied a ticket. The elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results to be declared on November 14.