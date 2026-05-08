BJP's Suvendu Adhikari emerges top pick for Bengal chief minister

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to form its first government in West Bengal , with Suvendu Adhikari emerging as the frontrunner for the chief minister's post. The announcement comes after a stunning electoral victory over Mamata Banerjee 's Trinamool Congress. According to NDTV, sources say that the state may have two deputy chief ministers to assist Adhikari, a departure from the last two decades, when there was no such position.

Leadership selection BJP MLAs to meet today to choose new CM A meeting of the BJP's winning candidates will take place this evening to elect the leader of the legislative party, who will be confirmed as chief minister. Reportedly, BJP West Bengal chief Samik Bhattacharya is likely to propose Adhikari's name for confirmation by a voice vote from MLAs. The new government will be sworn in on May 9 at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

Ceremony details PM, CMs of 20 states invited for oath-taking ceremony Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief ministers of 20 states are expected to attend the grand oath-taking ceremony. The event will be held at 10:00am on May 9, coinciding with Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary. Senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, and BJP chief Nitin Nabin, will also be present at the ceremony.

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