BJP, JDS slam Congress over Shivakumar's survey response
What's the story
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has refused to answer certain questions in the ongoing socio-economic and educational survey, sparking criticism from opposition parties. The survey, which started on September 22 and will end on October 7, is being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes. Enumerators recently visited Shivakumar's residence in Bengaluru's Sadashivnagar to conduct the survey.
Survey criticism
Deputy CM visibly frustrated with lengthy process
Shivakumar was visibly frustrated with the lengthy process and the personal nature of some questions. He advised officials to "keep it simple" and focus on essential data like caste, educational qualification, and government benefits received by households. The Deputy CM also questioned the relevance of questions about cattle rearing and gold possession, asking if he was expected to run a poultry business.
Political backlash
BJP slams Congress government over survey
The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) have slammed the Congress government for conducting what they call a "confused and poorly planned" exercise. State BJP chief BY Vijayendra said Shivakumar's reaction shows the survey is creating confusion. He alleged that the government rushed into the survey without adequate preparation and criticized its timing, given Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to include caste enumeration in the national census.
Joint criticism
JDS joins BJP in criticizing Congress government
The Janata Dal (Secular) also joined the BJP in criticizing the Congress government over the survey. They pointed out that Shivakumar himself refused to answer several questions asked by enumerators as part of this survey. The opposition party alleged that he rejected the caste census survey model and questions prepared by "Rahul Gandhi and team, without providing proper information."