BJP, JDS slam Congress over Shivakumar's survey response

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has refused to answer certain questions in the ongoing socio-economic and educational survey, sparking criticism from opposition parties. The survey, which started on September 22 and will end on October 7, is being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes. Enumerators recently visited Shivakumar's residence in Bengaluru 's Sadashivnagar to conduct the survey.

Survey criticism Deputy CM visibly frustrated with lengthy process Shivakumar was visibly frustrated with the lengthy process and the personal nature of some questions. He advised officials to "keep it simple" and focus on essential data like caste, educational qualification, and government benefits received by households. The Deputy CM also questioned the relevance of questions about cattle rearing and gold possession, asking if he was expected to run a poultry business.

Political backlash BJP slams Congress government over survey The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) have slammed the Congress government for conducting what they call a "confused and poorly planned" exercise. State BJP chief BY Vijayendra said Shivakumar's reaction shows the survey is creating confusion. He alleged that the government rushed into the survey without adequate preparation and criticized its timing, given Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to include caste enumeration in the national census.