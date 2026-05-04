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'99 losses and counting': BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi
Congress is performing poorly in Assam and West Bengal

'99 losses and counting': BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi

By Snehil Singh
May 04, 2026
03:23 pm
What's the story

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as his party continues to struggle in the ongoing assembly elections across three states and one union territory, barring Kerala. The BJP took to the social media platform X, mocking Gandhi's electoral record with a post that read, "If elections were a sport, Rahul Gandhi would have an untouchable record. 99 losses and counting isn't just a statistic, it's practically a streak."

Twitter Post

BJP's post taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Electoral pattern

BJP intensifies attack on Gandhi during election results

The post is the latest in a series of attacks by the BJP on Gandhi's electoral record. The party has consistently claimed that Congress has faced nearly 95 electoral defeats in two decades, a point it has raised in past campaigns, too. The fresh attack comes as early trends from the 2026 assembly elections across five states show the BJP leading in West Bengal and Assam, while Congress lags.

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Election trends

BJP ahead in Bengal, Assam

In West Bengal, early counting trends indicated a strong performance by the BJP, which crossed the majority mark and was sailing beyond 190 seats. The ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) trailed behind at 97 seats, while Congress remained marginally relevant with just a lead on one seat. In Assam too, trends showed BJP ahead, leading in 99 seats, with a comfortable lead over the Congress-led alliance, which lagged significantly at just 23 seats.

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Election update

Close contest in Kerala; BJP reiterates '95 electoral defeats' claim

Meanwhile, in Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front was locked in a close contest with the Left. This is one of the few states where Congress remains competitive. The BJP had made similar attacks on Gandhi after the Bihar elections too, reiterating its claim of "95 electoral defeats" over the years. Echoing this sentiment, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya wrote on X: "Rahul Gandhi! Another election, another defeat! If there were awards for electoral consistency, he'd sweep them all."

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