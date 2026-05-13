Blood clot in lungs caused Mulayam Singh's son Prateek's death 

Prateek Yadav, the son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav , died due to a severe blood clot in his lungs, a post-mortem report has revealed. The 38-year-old suffered a "cardiorespiratory collapse due to massive pulmonary thromboembolism," which means a large blood clot blocked blood flow to his lungs, causing heart and respiratory failure.

Investigation process Injuries on Yadav's body 'antemortem': Post-mortem report The post-mortem report also mentioned that all injuries on Yadav's body were "antemortem," meaning they occurred before his death. However, officials have said that no final conclusions will be drawn until the forensic and chemical examination reports are received. The entire heart and the clot-like material recovered from Yadav's lungs have been preserved for detailed histopathological examination.

Sudden decline Yadav was declared dead on arrival at hospital Yadav's health had deteriorated suddenly at his residence in Lucknow on Wednesday morning. He was rushed to Civil Hospital around 5:30am but was declared dead at 5:55am despite medical efforts. Civil Hospital director Dr GP Gupta said, "When the doctors reached there, his condition appeared critical. He was brought to the hospital, and despite all efforts by the medical team, he was declared dead at 5:55 am."

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