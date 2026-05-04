'Bloody hell': Omar Abdullah reacts to vote counting trends

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to social media to express his surprise at the ongoing vote counting in four states and one Union Territory of India. He posted a cryptic message on X (formerly Twitter) saying, "Bloody hell," along with shocked emoticons. The vote counting for Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal started at 8:00am IST on Monday.

Election trends BJP leading in Assam, making strides in West Bengal As per the latest trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in Assam and making major strides in West Bengal. The party has crossed the majority mark in both states. In West Bengal, the BJP is leading on 193 seats while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leading on 94 seats. In Assam, the BJP is leading in 99 seats.

Political upset TVK leads on 110 seats in Tamil Nadu In Tamil Nadu, actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar's party, TVK, is leading in 110 seats. This is a major shock to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which is leading on only 48 seats. The TVK's performance breaks the long-standing duopoly of Dravidian parties in the state.

Advertisement