BMC election results: Mahayuti seizes Mumbai from Thackerays after 25yrs 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena alliance is headed to a landslide victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, and with it, ending the Thackerays' nearly three-decade rule over Asia's richest civic body. The BJP has won or is leading in 90 out of 227 wards, surpassing its previous record of 82 seats in the 2017 elections. Meanwhile, its ally Shiv Sena Shinde faction has barely managed to cross the 30-seat mark.

Election aftermath Thackeray's Shiv Sena experiences significant decline Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena is leading in at least 63 seats, a sharp decline from the 84 seats it won in 2017. Before its split, the Shiv Sena controlled the BMC from 1997 to 2022. The civic body has been under an administrator since its term ended in March 2022. The Congress party is leading in only 12 wards after breaking away from the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance for these elections.

Political impact BJP's Hindutva pitch resonates with voters BJP leader Nitesh Rane called the results a mandate for Hindutva, tweeting, "Jo Hindu ki baat karega wo Maharashtra pe raj karenga (Those who speak for Hindu interests will rule Maharashtra)." The BJP's performance in the BMC elections cements its position as the apex political force in Mumbai after Balasaheb Thackeray. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis played a key role in this victory, countering identity politics and consolidating non-Marathi voters.

