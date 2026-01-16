Both daughters of ex-gangster Arun Gawli lose in BMC polls

Criminal history

Arun Gawli's criminal past and political journey

Their father, Arun Gawli, who was once a feared gangster in Mumbai's underworld, rose to infamy in the 1970s with his brother Kishor as part of the 'Byculla Company' gang. He took over leadership in 1988 and had rivalries with other notorious gangs such as Dawood Ibrahim's. In the 1980s, he got political backing from Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, but after a fallout in the mid-1990s, he formed his own party, the Akhil Bharatiya Sena.