Both daughters of ex-gangster Arun Gawli lose in BMC polls
What's the story
In a major blow to the Gowli family, both Geeta and Yogita have lost their respective Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The sisters contested on Akhil Bharatiya Sena tickets but were defeated by Amreen Shehzan Abrahani of the Samajwadi Party in Ward 212 and Rohidas Lokhande of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Ward 207.
Criminal history
Arun Gawli's criminal past and political journey
Their father, Arun Gawli, who was once a feared gangster in Mumbai's underworld, rose to infamy in the 1970s with his brother Kishor as part of the 'Byculla Company' gang. He took over leadership in 1988 and had rivalries with other notorious gangs such as Dawood Ibrahim's. In the 1980s, he got political backing from Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, but after a fallout in the mid-1990s, he formed his own party, the Akhil Bharatiya Sena.
Legal troubles
Arun Gawli's imprisonment and release
Gawli served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Chinchpokli between 2004 and 2009. However, he was imprisoned in 2008 for the murder of a Mumbai Shiv Sena corporator. After spending 17 years behind bars, he was released on bail last September. Meanwhile, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is headed to a massive victory in the BMC elections.