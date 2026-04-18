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Priyanka Gandhi challenges government to reintroduce original women's reservation bill
The bill was passed unanimously in 2023

Priyanka Gandhi challenges government to reintroduce original women's reservation bill

By Snehil Singh
Apr 18, 2026
04:41 pm
What's the story

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has challenged the government to reintroduce the original women's reservation bill in Parliament. The bill, passed unanimously in 2023, provides for 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. However, its implementation has been stalled due to the insertion of a condition of a fresh census and delimitation by the government.

Accusations voiced

Rahul Gandhi also slams government for new bill

Vadra accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance of misleading voters in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu by calling opposition parties "anti-women." She said, "If you want to do something concrete, bring back the bill that was passed unanimously in 2023, supported by all parties, and make whatever change you want to get it done by 2029, we will fully support it." Her brother Rahul Gandhi also criticized the government for introducing a new bill with delimitation provisions.

Demand announcement

Opposition bloc INDIA to write to PM Modi

The opposition bloc of non-NDA parties in India has decided to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the implementation of the original 2023 law without delimitation. Tamil Nadu's ruling party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has also introduced a bill in the Rajya Sabha proposing 33% women's reservation from the next election on existing Lok Sabha seats without any census or delimitation.

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Legislative proposal

DMK bill calls for permanent reservation

The DMK bill also calls for permanent reservation instead of a 15-year limit. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticized the government's stance on linking women's advancement to delimitation, calling women "the better half of the species." He added that they deserve representation in all institutions without being linked to potentially dangerous delimitation processes.

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Accusations made

Amit Shah accuses Congress, TMC, DMK, SP of blocking reform

Home Minister Amit Shah accused Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), DMK, and Samajwadi Party of blocking a historic reform. He warned that the opposition would face consequences in future elections for their actions against women's empowerment. However, the government has not explained why the 2023 law cannot be amended to remove census-delimitation conditions and implement existing seats.

Ongoing debate

Government's stand on OBC sub-quota demand and delimitation issues

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam provides for reservation within existing SC and ST quotas but does not have provisions for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). This has led to demands for an OBC sub-quota within women's reservation. The 2026 caste census is expected to provide data necessary for this demand. However, the delimitation question remains unresolved, with southern states fearing they would lose proportional representation if population is the only basis used.

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