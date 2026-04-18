Priyanka Gandhi challenges government to reintroduce original women's reservation bill

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has challenged the government to reintroduce the original women's reservation bill in Parliament. The bill, passed unanimously in 2023, provides for 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. However, its implementation has been stalled due to the insertion of a condition of a fresh census and delimitation by the government.

Accusations voiced Rahul Gandhi also slams government for new bill Vadra accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance of misleading voters in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu by calling opposition parties "anti-women." She said, "If you want to do something concrete, bring back the bill that was passed unanimously in 2023, supported by all parties, and make whatever change you want to get it done by 2029, we will fully support it." Her brother Rahul Gandhi also criticized the government for introducing a new bill with delimitation provisions.

Demand announcement Opposition bloc INDIA to write to PM Modi The opposition bloc of non-NDA parties in India has decided to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the implementation of the original 2023 law without delimitation. Tamil Nadu's ruling party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has also introduced a bill in the Rajya Sabha proposing 33% women's reservation from the next election on existing Lok Sabha seats without any census or delimitation.

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Legislative proposal DMK bill calls for permanent reservation The DMK bill also calls for permanent reservation instead of a 15-year limit. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticized the government's stance on linking women's advancement to delimitation, calling women "the better half of the species." He added that they deserve representation in all institutions without being linked to potentially dangerous delimitation processes.

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Accusations made Amit Shah accuses Congress, TMC, DMK, SP of blocking reform Home Minister Amit Shah accused Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), DMK, and Samajwadi Party of blocking a historic reform. He warned that the opposition would face consequences in future elections for their actions against women's empowerment. However, the government has not explained why the 2023 law cannot be amended to remove census-delimitation conditions and implement existing seats.