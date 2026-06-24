Calcutta HC rejects Abhishek Banerjee's plea to travel abroad
What's the story
The Calcutta High Court has refused to grant urgent relief to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, who sought the court's permission to travel abroad for medical treatment on his eye, which had been previously operated on. He filed the application before Justice Sougata Bhattacharyya, seeking modification of an earlier order that restricts him from leaving the country. The restriction prohibits him from traveling outside India without prior court approval in connection with a case at Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station.
Legal proceedings
Earlier order granted protection from arrest till July 31
The high court had granted him protection from arrest till July 31, but imposed conditions, including prior intimation to the investigating officer and court approval for foreign travel. The case against him stems from a complaint filed on May 15 by a Baguiati resident. The complainant submitted many video clips and claimed that certain statements made during public addresses were inflammatory in nature. The judge took note of the charges and sought further examination of the matter.
Medical history
Complaint against Banerjee in a police station
The TMC leader had suffered serious injuries below one of his eyes in a road accident in October 2016. He was treated at various Indian hospitals before going abroad for specialized surgery and medical care. In another case, Abhijit Das has filed a complaint against Banerjee at Bishnupur Police Station over alleged irregularities in the 'Shraddhargha Scheme.' Das is seeking an investigation into funds used to provide monthly financial assistance of ₹1,000 to around 76,000 senior citizens under this scheme.