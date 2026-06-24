Calcutta HC rejects Abhishek Banerjee's plea to travel abroad 

Medical history

Complaint against Banerjee in a police station

The TMC leader had suffered serious injuries below one of his eyes in a road accident in October 2016. He was treated at various Indian hospitals before going abroad for specialized surgery and medical care. In another case, Abhijit Das has filed a complaint against Banerjee at Bishnupur Police Station over alleged irregularities in the 'Shraddhargha Scheme.' Das is seeking an investigation into funds used to provide monthly financial assistance of ₹1,000 to around 76,000 senior citizens under this scheme.