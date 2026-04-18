Prakash Raj takes dig at Vijay's political entry, 'cinema model'
What's the story
Actor Prakash Raj has taken a subtle dig at his Jana Nayagan co-star and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay. Speaking at a campaign event for CPI(M) candidate N Pandi in Palani, Raj questioned the trend of film stars entering politics, which he called the "cinema model." He said while actors can convincingly play different roles on screen, real-life political engagement requires accountability and commitment.
Accountability
'Love people have for you is for your talent'
Raj asked if Vijay had spoken about politics or stood up for Tamil Nadu's issues. "The love that people have for you is for your talent and not for your politics," he said, stressing that actors should use their popularity responsibly in politics. He also cited actor-politician Seeman as an example of sustained political engagement, unlike many who enter without commitment.
Governance
Raj asks voters what kind of governance they prefer
Raj also asked voters what kind of governance they prefer: Dravidian, "slave," or "cinema." He emphasized that politics should be driven by people with elected representatives, focusing on hard work. He argued that the current system often sees those in power doing politics while ordinary citizens do real work, he argued.
Responsibility
'Politics is different; cinema is different'
Raj also stressed the difference between cinema and politics, saying, "People stood in queues in the heat, put up cut-outs, bought tickets, and ignored their homes and work to show you love, and now you are using that for your political entry?" He added, "Politics is different; cinema is different. That love is different; this responsibility is different." Despite their political differences, Raj and Vijay have a long professional association with films like Ghilli, Sivakasi, Villu, and Aathi.
Film collaboration
Upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan'
The two actors are also set to star in the upcoming film Jana Nayagan, which has been delayed but continues to be highly anticipated by fans. Despite his criticisms of Vijay's political entry, Raj has in the past referred to him as "chellam" (dear) and wished him well when he announced his political plans in 2024.