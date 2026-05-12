CBI takes over probe into Suvendu Adhikari's PA murder

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari . The decision comes after the state police recommended a central agency probe in the case. A seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Deputy Inspector General Pankaj Singh, has been constituted by CBI to investigate this high-profile case.

Case background Rath shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants Rath was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants on May 6, just two days after the West Bengal Assembly election results were declared. The incident occurred when his vehicle was intercepted at a crossing in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas district. Eyewitnesses reported that a four-wheeler first stopped Rath's car before a motorcycle rider approached and opened fire.

Arrest details 3 suspects arrested from UP, Bihar A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the West Bengal Police arrested three suspects from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in connection with Rath's murder. The accused were identified as Mayank Raj Mishra, Vicky Maurya, and Raj Singh. They were produced before a Barasat court and remanded to police custody till May 24 for further interrogation.

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