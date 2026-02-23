Fadnavis seeks CBI probe into Ajit Pawar's plane crash

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the plane crash that killed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar last month. The request was made to Union Home Minister Amit Shah , with Fadnavis assuring that all doubts around the incident would be dispelled. "I had received a letter from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) seeking a CBI probe into the air crash and spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah," he told reporters on Sunday.

Investigation update Crash incident killed Pawar, 4 others The plane crash on January 28 killed Ajit Pawar and four others near Baramati in Pune district. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are already probing the incident. Fadnavis said, "Along with investigations by DGCA and state CID, there will be a probe by the CBI."

Allegations raised Rohit Pawar raises allegations about crash Rohit Pawar, the late NCP chief's nephew and NCP (SP) leader, has leveled several allegations about the crash and hinted at possible foul play. He has even demanded that Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu resign until the inquiry is completed. "We have to wait for the probe report and avoid speculation," Fadnavis said, adding that DGCA was auditing VSR Company, which owned the crashed Learjet 45 aircraft.

Safety concerns Fadnavis recalls traveling on VSR planes multiple times Fadnavis stressed that the probe is crucial for the safety of all political leaders. He recalled having traveled on a VSR plane multiple times. Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar also confirmed that they have requested a CBI probe into the crash and assured a thorough investigation. "We have requested a CBI probe into the air crash and the chief minister has assured a thorough investigation," she said during the press conference with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

