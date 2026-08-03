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Home / News / Politics News / Bankipur bypoll: Prashant Kishor leads by 3,500-plus votes
Bankipur bypoll: Prashant Kishor leads by 3,500-plus votes
This is Kishor's first electoral battle

Bankipur bypoll: Prashant Kishor leads by 3,500-plus votes

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 03, 2026
12:56 pm
What's the story

Celebrations were seen at the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) camp office after party founder Prashant Kishor crossed 13,500 votes following the seventh round of counting of the Bankipur Assembly by-election. Kishor is pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha, who is also contesting for the first time. Sinha had 9,689 votes after the seventh round, while Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)'s Rekha Gupta was in distant third, with just 2,599 votes.

Twitter Post

Jan Suraaj Party workers celebrate

Election challenge

Jan Suraaj party lost deposits in 236 Bihar constituencies

The bye-poll was necessitated after BJP National President Nitin Nabin resigned from his seat after becoming a Rajya Sabha MP.

The Jan Suraaj party had made its electoral debut in the 2025 Bihar polls but failed to win any seats, losing deposits in 236 out of 238 constituencies.

Kishor had launched the party in October 2024 with a promise to end political helplessness in Bihar.

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Gujarat update

In Gujarat's Manjalpur, BJP is ahead

In the Gujarat Manjalpur by-poll, BJP's Satendrabhai Patel is leading Congress's Bhikhabhai Rabari by over 13,500 votes after nine rounds of counting.

The bye-poll was necessitated due to the death of BJP MLA Yogesh Patel in June.

In Madhya Pradesh's Datia, Congress's Ghanshyam Singh is leading BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari by 833 votes after four rounds of counting.

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