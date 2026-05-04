From auto-rickshaw to Assembly: TVK's Dhamu floors Royapuram giants
What's the story
In a stunning upset in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, K Vijay Dhamu, an auto-driver by profession, has won the Royapuram constituency. Representing the newly-formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Dhamu defeated two major political figures: AIADMK's five-time MLA D Jayakumar and DMK's Subair Khan. He secured over 55,000 votes with a comfortable margin of 14,000 votes from his nearest rival.
Political upset
AIADMK's Jayakumar was defending his seat
Dhamu's win will be seen as a major setback for the AIADMK, which has been winning in Royapuram since 1991. However, Jayakumar finished third in this election with just over 18,000 votes. Meanwhile, DMK's Subair Khan came second but couldn't withstand the Vijay wave that swept through Chennai and Tamil Nadu.
Campaign strategy
'Common man' campaign
Dhamu, who has been associated with the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (actor's fan club network), campaigned on his identity as a common man. He had said during his campaign, "You may call us new faces, but we have been working on the ground for years through our fan clubs." An emotional image from the candidate announcement ceremony, showing a tearful Vijay Dhamu embracing TVK chief Vijay, has become the defining symbol of the party's grassroots surge.
Election promises
Thalapathy factor and TVK's surge
Dhamu's manifesto for the coastal constituency focused heavily on the fishing community. He promised modernized infrastructure and social security, issues that clearly resonated with local voters. By strategically positioning himself as the primary face of every constituency, Vijay allowed Dhamu to leverage that massive star power while focusing on ground-level issues. This Thalapathy factor has created a tectonic wave across the state, catapulting the debutant party well past the 100-seat mark and turning local candidates into giant-killers.