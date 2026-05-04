From auto-rickshaw to Assembly: TVK's Dhamu floors Royapuram giants

In a stunning upset in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, K Vijay Dhamu, an auto-driver by profession, has won the Royapuram constituency. Representing the newly-formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Dhamu defeated two major political figures: AIADMK's five-time MLA D Jayakumar and DMK's Subair Khan. He secured over 55,000 votes with a comfortable margin of 14,000 votes from his nearest rival.

Political upset AIADMK's Jayakumar was defending his seat Dhamu's win will be seen as a major setback for the AIADMK, which has been winning in Royapuram since 1991. However, Jayakumar finished third in this election with just over 18,000 votes. Meanwhile, DMK's Subair Khan came second but couldn't withstand the Vijay wave that swept through Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

Campaign strategy 'Common man' campaign Dhamu, who has been associated with the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (actor's fan club network), campaigned on his identity as a common man. He had said during his campaign, "You may call us new faces, but we have been working on the ground for years through our fan clubs." An emotional image from the candidate announcement ceremony, showing a tearful Vijay Dhamu embracing TVK chief Vijay, has become the defining symbol of the party's grassroots surge.

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