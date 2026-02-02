Chidambaram avoids comment on Trump's 'dead economy' remark

Congress MP P Chidambaram on Sunday declined to comment on United States President Donald Trump 's "India is a dead economy" statement. During an interaction, Chidambaram was asked by reporters to comment on Trump's statement. He responded by saying that he didn't have the context of the original remarks. The remark was made in July last year after Trump imposed a 25% "penalty" tariff on India for purchasing Russian oil.

Economic remarks Trump said this about India Trump had said, "I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care..." The next day, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi echoed Trump's sentiment. He had said, "He is right, everybody knows this except the Prime Minister and Finance Minister. I am glad President Trump stated a fact..." However, some of Gandhi's colleagues disagreed with the remark. Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Shukla, for example, termed Trump's remark "completely wrong."

Budget criticism Gandhi used 'dead economy' line again in budget attack Last month, ahead of the budget announcement, Gandhi raised concerns about tariffs affecting small textile businesses. After a visit to a clothing factory in Haryana and said on X, "50% US tariffs are badly hurting textile exporters. Job losses, shutdowns... are reality of our 'dead economy.'" After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget without immediate relief for middle-class taxpayers and caused a market crash (Sensex fell 1,500 points), Chidambaram led Congress's critique.

